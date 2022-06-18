Police, volunteers search for man near Brandon-area campground

Manitoba RCMP search and rescue officers and volunteers are searching an area around the Grand Valley Park campground near Brandon after a man went missing Friday morning.

Jordan Ross was last seen around 8:15 a.m. Friday, RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre said. Ross's vehicle was found near the Assiniboine River next to the campground, Manaigre said Saturday.

Grand Valley Park, a private campground on leased provincial land, is located in southwestern Manitoba, a few minutes northwest of Brandon.

According to a Facebook post by the business, Ross is five feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He is bald and was probably wearing his campground cleaning clothes, the post said.

Manaigre said numerous volunteers are helping with the search. No other details were provided.