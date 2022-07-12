Body found in Assiniboine River near Brandon identified as missing man

RCMP have confirmed a body found in the Assiniboine River in southwestern Manitoba was that of Jordan Ross, 41, who was reported missing last month.

On the afternoon of June 30, Brandon police and RCMP responded to a report of a body in the river near Dinsdale Park in Brandon.

At the time, RCMP said an autopsy would be done to confirm the identity of the person. In a news release Tuesday, RCMP confirmed the body was Ross's.

Foul play is not suspected in his death, RCMP said.

Multiple search and rescue agencies, along with volunteers, had spent weeks searching the Assiniboine River and surrounding area for Ross after he was reported missing.

He was last seen on the morning of June 17, when he left home near the Grand Valley Park campground to do some work there, RCMP said in a news release the following day.

His vehicle was later found parked close to the nearby Assiniboine River.