2nd-degree murder charge stayed in 2022 Winnipeg stabbing death

A Winnipeg man charged with second-degree murder after what police described as a dispute that led to a fatal stabbing last year has had that charge stayed.

Jordan James Walton was charged in February 2022 in the death of Joseph Matthew Myran, 36, following a dispute police said happened in a Main Street apartment almost a month earlier.

Prosecutors decided to stay the charge against Walton after hearing the evidence of a man whose testimony the Crown's case mainly relied on at a preliminary hearing, Crown attorney Alanna Hall said in court on April 24.

"In close consideration of his testimony at the preliminary hearing that we heard, the Crown will not be arguing for committal [for Walton to stand trial] and is directing a stay of proceedings," Hall said.

"Should additional evidence come to light in the future that would cause our charging standard to be met, a charge or charges may be considered to be reinstated at a later date."

The province has a year from the date charges are stayed to reinstate them.

Provincial court of Manitoba Associate Chief Judge Tracey Lord said staying a charge is a difficult decision to make, "but in the circumstances, given the evidence I heard, I think it's the correct one — so thank you for that."

Winnipeg police alleged last year that Walton and Myran did not know each other before Myran was stabbed. Myran was found seriously injured and taken in critical condition to hospital, where he later died, police said.