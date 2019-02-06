Johnny G's blocked off as police investigate incident at Winnipeg restaurant

Police tape surrounds the front of Johhny G's, a popular late-night restaurant and pub in Winnipeg.

Officers were called to the Main Street spot — between York Avenue and Broadway — around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday but they aren't saying much about what happened.

They will only say it is an ongoing investigation and they expect to be there for several hours yet.

The police tape also goes around VJ's Drive Inn, a burger and fries take-out restaurant next door to Johnny G's, but police say it is not involved.

The neighbouring VJ's Drive-Inn is also blocked with tape but police say it is not involved in the investigation. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

The southbound lanes of Main were closed for a while after police first arrived. All but the curb lane, where a police cruiser remains parked, have been reopened.

Another police car is parked in the alley behind the restaurant.

Johnny G's, which is open until 4 a.m. every day of the week and is a go-to stop for the after-hours bar crowd, was the scene of a homicide six years ago.

William Moar, a 24-year-old member of a known city street gang, was gunned down inside the restaurant around 2 a.m. on Feb. 15, 2013.