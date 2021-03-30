Blowing snow continues today; winds gradually ease tonight

John's Weather Journal: March 30

Well, we knew it was coming but that was an incredible change in weather over a short period of time. In Winnipeg, we went from a record high temp of 19.9 on Monday afternoon to –10 by early Tuesday morning. A 30-degree drop in temperature in just 15 hours.

Let's break the storm down.

Snowfall: 15-25 cm from Flin Flon east across the central part of the province. Across the south it was more like 2-3 cm but blowing snow was more of an issue than the amount of snow.

Wind: Gusts in the 100 km/h range in southwestern Manitoba. Winnipeg's peak gust was 78 km/h early Tuesday.

Blowing Snow: Visibility was at zero in open areas late Monday evening and overnight. Winnipeg airport dropped to 800 metres on Tuesday morning.

Winds will gradually drop tonight, but in the meantime, we still have gusts to 70 km/h at YWG and that will continue through most of the afternoon. Temps are going nowhere, holding steady near -9 through the day.

Wednesday will be sunny with lighter winds and a high at zero in the afternoon.

Thursday, still sunny and warmer at 12 degrees but winds will be strong once again.

By Friday, we are at 16 in the afternoon under a sun/cloud mix.

Winnipeg's seven-day forecast. (John Sauder/CBC)

Tuesday: NW @ 40/60 in the afternoon. NW @ 20/30 overnight.

Wednesday: NW @ 15/20 in the morning. W @ 10 in the afternoon.

Thursday: S @ 25/30 in the morning. S @ 30/50 in the afternoon.

Friday: S @ 30/40 in the morning. SW @ 20/30 in the afternoon.