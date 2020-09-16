Four new cases of COVID-19 identified at North Kildonan school

Four more cases of COVID-19 have been identified at John Pritchard School on Henderson Hwy in North Kildonan.

A letter sent to parents Tuesday evening said the school had been notified by public health officials of the new confirmed, bringing the total to five.

Starting Wednesday, students in grades 6, 7, 8, and those in a split grade 4/5 class will start remote learning. The letter said it may last up to two weeks.

It also noted the school is not allowed to release additional information about the confirmed cases.

Parents were notified Sunday about the first confirmed case of COVID-19, who had been at the school all day Tuesday through Thursday while asymptomatic.