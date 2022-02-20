Vigil honours life of man killed working at Winnipeg beer vendor

A group of more than 200 people gathered on Saturday to call for justice and a safer Winnipeg, and to celebrate the life of 19-year-old John Lloyd Barrion, who died this week while working at a beer vendor.

His friends described him as a quiet, fun-loving person who always put others first and made a difference in the lives of so many.

"He was a great friend to everybody — a good sibling, a good son. And he just deserved so much more than this," said Joshua Lim, 18.

"It was a great injustice. It shouldn't have happened. It could have been prevented. It's ridiculous, to be honest."

Barrion was found seriously injured inside the vendor at the Travelodge by Wyndham Winnipeg hotel on Notre Dame Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday. He was taken in unstable condition to hospital, where he died.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide. No arrests have been announced to date.

Saturday's vigil outside the same beer vendor was organized by a Filipino watch group, 204 Neighbourhood Watch.

"We firmly believe in the very principle that we've always practised. We call it bayanihan: supporting each other," said watch group spokesperson and family friend Ponz Mapuyan.

"In good times or in bad times, being neighbours."

There were prayers, songs and a chance for people who knew Barrion to speak fondly of him and call for justice.

That included his eldest brother, 22-year-old John Emmanuel Barrion, who said he wants justice for his brother — but he needs more than that.

"I need some reassurance that another family down the line won't have to experience this kind of loss. And in order for that to happen, I think we need a stronger community," he said.

More than 200 people gathered at Saturday's vigil, where many of John Lloyd's friends and classmates described him as an inspiration, and as a loyal and compassionate friend. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

"And by that [I mean] I think families' basic needs need to be met and mental health and addiction support [need to be available] for young people who need it."

John Lloyd was the middle sibling among four brothers and one younger sister. John Emmanuel said his brother's passing has brought the family closer than ever.

The family arrived in Winnipeg from the Philippines in 2004, said John Emmanuel. John Lloyd had been working at the beer vendor to save money for college, where he dreamed of studying to become a chef, his friends said.

Another of John Lloyd's brothers, 20-year-old John Christian Barrion, shared a poem he wrote for his younger brother.

"I wish we had more days together, 'cause I never got to tell you out loud that I love you. And it hurts my heart that I no longer have the chance to," he said.

One of John Lloyd's brothers, 20-year-old John Christian Barrion, reads a poem he wrote for his younger brother at the vigil. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Also among those in attendance were John Lloyd's classmates, friends, teachers, family members and customers, as well as Winnipeg police officers, Winnipeg Bear Clan, politicians, members of the Filipino and Indigenous communities and people from the greater Winnipeg community.

Many of John Lloyd's friends and classmates described him as an inspiration, and as a loyal and compassionate friend.

"I consider him as a brother, and we all considered him as a brother. So just seeing him pass away like that, it's just devastating," said friend Kiko Mapuyan, 18.

After more than a dozen people spoke, police blocked Notre Dame Avenue so the entire crowd could walk across the road to "safely bring John home," said 204 Neighbourhood Watch founder Leila Castro.