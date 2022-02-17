Winnipeg's Filipino community devastated by death of 19-year-old homicide victim

Winnipeg's Filipino community is reeling from the death of 19-year-old John Lloyd Barrion, who died Tuesday after he was injured while working at a beer vendor.

The teen was known as a responsible young man with big dreams, said Ponz Mapuyan, a friend of Barrion's family.

Barrion was close friends with Mapuyan's son, and the death has been extremely hard on him and his group of friends, he said.

"They share the same dreams of making it big someday and sharing all of their achievements together," said Mapuyan.

"And so with this loss, it has practically killed also the dream of being able to share those dreams with the rest of the family, as well as with his friends."

Barrion, a recent graduate from Technical Vocational High School, was hard-working, and would even work odd jobs in the summer to help out his family, Mapuyan said.

The 19-year-old was found badly injured just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, when paramedics were called to the vendor on Notre Dame Avenue, between Valour Road and Dublin Avenue, where he worked.

He was rushed to hospital, where he later died. Winnipeg police are now investigating his death as a homicide.

The 204 Neighbourhood Watch group is providing support to Barrion's family and helping organize a vigil to honour him this weekend.

The group's founder, Leila Castro, says Barrion's death is reopening old wounds for some in the city's Filipino community, who lost 17-year-old Jaime Adao Jr. when he was killed in a home invasion in 2019.

In response to Adao's death, 204 Neighbourhood Watch helped organize a community forum on crime and public safety with the Winnipeg Police Service.

Castro said Barrion's death has been very emotional for her, and made her question if much has changed in Winnipeg in the last three years.

"So this is so deep. This is … a tragedy that I feel in the community as well," she said.

"Here I am again, asking the same questions and maybe more questions, about when is this city going to be safe for our children?"

The Saturday vigil for Barrion will take place at 1400 Notre Dame Ave. — the location where Barrion worked — starting at 3 p.m.