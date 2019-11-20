Winnipeg Blue Bombers fan hopes his 46th straight Grey Cup will be one to remember

John (Cooch) Couture is all about keeping tradition and his Grey Cup attendance streak alive. The Transcona resident is in Calgary for his 46th Grey Cup. And of course to cheer on his beloved Blue Bombers.

"I'm ecstatic, absolutely ecstatic that the Bombers are in this year," says Couture. "They haven't been in I think since 2011, and they haven't won the Grey Cup since 1990. There's only so many Grey Cups left in this body."

Couture attended his first Grey Cup in 1974 in Vancouver where he watched the Montreal Alouettes defeat the Edmonton Eskimos.

He and two friends decided they wanted to go and check it out, and have continued every year.

"We went on the Grey Cup train which used to be called the Grey Cup special train," said Couture. "That was the last year they had that train. We really liked the good time we had and we said we're gonna make this an annual and I've been doing it every year since."

Couture says he loves the atmosphere at the games, and the people he meets. He's made so many good friends over the years that he even invited them to his wedding.

"I invited 20 to 30 people that were friends from Grey Cups, and they came to my wedding. So that's how much fun it is and you meet so many people. The camaraderie there is great. You know the game is still very important to me, but meeting all these people once a year is just as or more important."

While he's looking forward to the festivities and meeting up with friends, Couture really wants to see the Blue Bombers end their 29-year drought.

The Winnipegger was in Vancouver when the Bombers last won it all in 1990. CBC News caught up with Couture and his friends the morning after the Grey Cup win, and after a night of celebrating.

It's the morning after for Bombers fans following the 1990 Grey Cup victory:

A group of football fans from Transcona have been partying all night long after the Winnipeg Blue Bombers won the 1990 Grey Cup. 2:23

Bringing a piece of good luck and tradition

Couture is bringing along a good luck charm to Calgary, one that was with him when the Bombers won in 1990 — an old megaphone that was passed on to him by another Bombers fan.

He also has made plans in the event the Blue and Gold win on Sunday.

"What I plan on doing when I get back to Winnipeg, I'm going to try to do a cartwheel at Portage and Main. With my megaphone."

Couture's wife will be joining him on the trip to Calgary. A few friends from Transcona who have kept the Grey Cup tradition alive will also be making the trip.

"Just letting loose and having a bunch of fun," said Couture. "That's what it's all about the Grey Cup. The old stories and new stories that happen. It's just a great time."

John "Cooch" Couture relives celebrating the 1990 Winnipeg Blue Bombers Grey Cup win. 1:17

Couture feels confident this is Winnipeg's year to end their Grey Cup drought.

He says the team's defence is playing well, and he believes Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros is playing some of his best football right now. Couture also has some parting words for his friends from Hamilton.

"I'm gonna say to the Hamilton fans they have a great team. It's really, really too bad to be in second place after Sunday."