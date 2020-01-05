Former coaches watch with pride as Winnipeg goalie Joel Hofer leads Canada to world junior gold-medal game

For some hockey fans, Winnipeg goalie Joel Hofer's standout performance in his first-ever start for Canada on Monday might have come as a surprise.

But for Hofer's former coaches, it was only a matter of time before the 19-year-old got his turn in the spotlight.

"He's a fantastic goalie," said Mike Morden, who coached Hofer when he played on the minor bantam St. James Canadians AA team. "He was easily the best game goalie that I'd coached in a long time. Best game goalie, period."

Hofer will hit the ice again Sunday at 12 p.m. CT in the gold-medal game against Russia.

Morden said watching Hofer play at the world junior level, he still sees the same calm, strategic player he remembers coaching as a 13-year-old.

"[He] knows what he's doing, knows what he wants to get done [and] expects a lot of his players because he puts a lot into it as well," he said.

Daniel Ferguson, who coaches Hofer in the off-season, said he knows how much Saturday's win must have meant to the goalie.

"A shutout is nice, but I think for him, being able to help his team win here is what he's going to be most proud of," said Ferguson. "Just to bring his team on to the gold medal game will be very important."

'Talent and determination'

Ferguson said there couldn't be a player more deserving than Hofer of all the praise he's been getting during the tournament.

"Joel's a team guy and he's a leader," he said. "We're all proud of him and we wish him all the best."

Morden said Hofer wasn't always the top goalie — when he was selected for the AA St. James team, it was after being cut from AAA tryouts. The former coach said Hofer still had some things to learn, but he never stopped trying to improve.

"He just took it upon himself, and their family, just to not give up and to explore every opportunity that's available to them," he said. "He just kept with it, knowing that his talent and determination would get him there."

Watching how far Hofer has come, Morden said he feels proud knowing that young goalies will look up to someone he knows is a strong leader who persevered to achieve his goals.

"It's pretty cool for these kids to be on TV, to be somebody that these kids are going to look up to for the next 10 years. It's pretty awesome that it happened here in Winnipeg," he said. "He's a real good kid that's put in the hard work and gotten to where his dreams want him to be."