'It's a big deal': Hockey fans line up to see Stanley Cup, meet the Brandon-born star who helped win it

It was an early morning for some Manitoba hockey fans — but they say it was worth it to get to see the Stanley Cup, and the Manitoba-born hockey hero who helped win it.

Hundreds of people travelled from across the province to Brandon, Man., Monday morning to meet St. Louis Blues defenceman Joel Edmundon, who was back in his hometown with hockey's most prized possession.

Faith Burtnick was the first person in line, having arrived at Brandon's Keystone Centre at 7:30 a.m., hoping to be the first person in the southwestern Manitoba city to get her her hands on the Stanley Cup.

"Just to actually see the cup in your life — like, the actual cup … that's, like, every kid's dream," she said, smiling ear to ear.

Organizers expected 2,000 to 5,000 fans to show up for the meet-and-greet with Edmundson, the Brandon-born defenceman who helped the Blues capture their first-ever Stanley Cup this past June.

Faith Burtnick convinced her family to drive to Brandon from Rapid City to secure a first-in-line spot to see the cup. (Ahmar Khan/CBC)

Burtnick convinced her family to drive 30 minutes from Rapid City to get a chance to see the cup and the man who helped win it.

"For a Brandon kid to be here, winning the cup for us, I think it's a big deal," she said.

Edmundson even had a couple of young visitors Monday from his current hometown.

Siblings Van and Abigail Schaefer, who live in St. Louis, happened to be in Brandon visiting family on Monday.

Van and Abigail Schaefer are from St. Louis, but happened to be in Brandon visiting family on Monday. They couldn't pass up the opportunity to see the Stanley Cup. (Ahmar Khan/CBC)

When he heard Edmundson and the trophy would be in Brandon during their visit, "I said, 'There's no way I'm missing seeing the cup,'" said Van, 12.

The Stanley Cup win was a big deal for their hometown, said Abigail, 11.

"It was pretty awesome and the city was really crazy," she said.

While that was exciting, being able to see one of the players from the team and take a photo might be even more special, they said.

The meet and greet at the Keystone Centre continues until 5 p.m. Monday.