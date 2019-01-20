Joe Daley encourages kids to chase their dreams as mural unveiled honouring Jets career

Former Winnipeg Jets great Joe Daley was honoured with a mural Sunday, at the Bronx Park Community Centre where he got this start.

Daley grew up not far from Bronx Park, which was rebuilt in 2009. Back in the 1950s, right after it was built, he went there every day — not just in hopes of making it big, but to see friends and get on the ice.

"That's what I try and convey to all the young kids, is, first and foremost you're playing the game because you love the game and have fun doing it. I mean, I came down to this community club day after day only because I knew the fun I was going to have," he said after the unveiling Sunday.

Daley said being a Jets alumni is 'something I cherish,' and thanked the organization for Saturday's honour. (Submitted by Winnipeg Jets)

The goaltender started in the NHL in the 1967-68 season but in 1972 moved over to the WHA, playing seven seasons and taking home three AVCO Cups with the Jets.

Daley said being a Jets alumni is "something I cherish," and thanked the organization for Sunday's honour.

"When I came home in 1972 to play for the Jets, I did it because it was my hometown and I feel strongly about Winnipeg and I feel strongly about the Jets," he said.

​"Without them and their support ... that wouldn't be up there today."

Part of the mural commemorates the Jets' 4-game series against the Soviet hockey team in December 1977 and January 1978. (CBC)

"So I hope if I inspire one child to follow their dream as I did, coming out of this centre and pursuing whatever they want to do in life, that like I saiy if you dream hard enough and work hard enough, good things happen, and that's what happened. So I feel very blessed."

Daley also keeps up with the current Jets goalies, saying of Connor Hellebyuck, "He has my 100 per cent support and I think he knows that I've come to really really enjoy him as a goaltender. I love his attitude."

River East Royals players Alexander Herrera, Shawn Jacob, Jake MacDonald say they were inspired by Daley's message. (CBC)

And of Laurent Brossoit, who Daley says he calls "Larry," he says he's surpassing expectations. "So when you've got two goaltenders that have been performing like they have I think good things are going to happen."

Young hockey fans who attended Sunday's unveiling took that message to heart.

"He's, like, my inspiration to be as good as him, try my hardest, and be as good as he is — and just have fun," said Alexander Herrera, wearing a River East Royals jersey.

Daley signs an autograph for a young hockey fan. (CBC)

The Winnipeg Jets say more murals depicting Jets Hall of Famers are on the way, though they haven't said who else will be honoured.

On Feb. 26, however, Ab McDonald and Lars-Erik Sjoberg will be inducted in to the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame posthumously. And on Feb. 27, captain Blake Wheeler will host a Hall of Fame luncheon, dining alongside fans and alumni including Dale Hawerchuk, Thomas Steen, and Keith Tkachuk.