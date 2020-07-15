Manitoba offers businesses up to $50K to hire up to 10 more workers

A wage subsidy program the Manitoba government launched for students in April and expanded last month to include other employees, is being expanded once again.

In June, the program offered up to $5,000 for as many as five employees per business, regardless of the employee's age. (Before that, only employees up to age 29 were eligible.)

The program will now reimburse $5,000 for the wages of up to 10 more workers to a maximum of $50,000 per business, not-for-profit or charity, Premier Brian Pallister said Wednesday.

Businesses that have already benefited from the earlier provincial summer wage subsidies are eligible for the new benefit to hire or bring back an additional 10 employees, he said.

As well, the program's deadline has been expanded to Oct. 31.

Employers that have received financial support from other provincial and federal programs are also eligible for the expanded wage subsidy, Pallister said.

"The extension of this job creation incentive will play a critical role in helping many business owners lessen the risk of expanding their workforce in anticipation of business growth," John Graham of the Retail Council of Canada said in a provincial news release.

"Many retailers are only now beginning to slowly rebuild their staffing to their levels prior to the onset of COVID-19."