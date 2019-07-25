Principal's use of offensive language shows need to see history through 'different lens,' says Winnipeg author

A school principal's use of offensive language to refer to Indigenous people illustrates the importance of looking at historical events through "a different lens," says a Governor General's Award-winning Winnipeg writer.

Earlier this week, the father of a student at Winnipeg's Calvin Christian Elementary School said he was "disgusted" by the language used by principal John Sawatzky in a newsletter that referred to Operation Auca — a 1956 evangelical mission that ended with the killing of five American missionaries who were attempting to convert Indigenous peoples in Ecuador.

The missionaries were killed after going onto Indigenous land.

Sawatzky has since apologized for the newsletter, in which he referred to "the savage Auca Indians of Ecuador," whose proper name is Waorani or Huaorani.

"[Operation Auca] was, and continues to be, a very mythologized story [for evangelicals]," said author Joan Thomas, who won the 2019 Governor General's Award for English-language fiction for her novel Five Wives, a fictionalized story which was inspired by the 1956 events in Ecuador.

"These men were really held up as martyrs and heroes, and they were used to inspire young people to aspire to be missionaries," Thomas said, adding that the story even made the cover of Life magazine when it occurred.

Thomas had heard the story of the missionaries when she was young, and came back to it around 2012, as she was learning more about the politics of oil in Ecuador.

"It seemed to me a story that needed to be revisited in a different lens," she said, adding that it felt risky to write something that presented a different version of a story which so many people feel they already know.

"When we ask ourselves why racist attitudes persist, it's because some of these old stories are never questioned and they're so powerful for people. So for me it was time to retell this story with all of the contemporary thinking that we bring to it."

The feedback from readers of her novel has been overwhelmingly positive, said Thomas, adding much of it has come from other people who knew the story of the missionaries growing up and questioned it.

"They're so grateful for somebody who kind of writes it from the inside, and doesn't broadly condemn it, but seeks to understand and seeks to move the story forward and cast some light on it," she said.

Following his apology, the principal of Calvin Christian Elementary School met Thursday with Jamie Sitar, the father who originally made the complaint. Sitar said he was pleased with the apology, and felt it was sincere.