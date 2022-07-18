Comedian Jo Koy to perform in Winnipeg in September

Filipino-American standup comedian Jo Koy's Funny is Funny World Tour will stop at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on Sept. 17.

Koy, originally from Washington state, started his comedy career performing at a Las Vegas coffee house.

His material is inspired by his family and Filipino culture.

He sold out four shows at Winnipeg Club Regent Event Centre in 2017, breaking the venue's attendance record.

Koy was named standup comedian of the year in 2018 at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal.

