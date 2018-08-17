Sign vandalized after MP Maxime Bernier calls out Winnipeg park for 'extreme multiculturalism'

Days after Conservative MP Maxime Bernier singled out a Winnipeg park named after a Pakistani leader in an attempt to demonstrate that multiculturalism has gone too far, the park's new sign was vandalized.

Masroor Khan, who helped campaign to have the park renamed, was told Friday that the sign bearing the new park's name, Jinnah Park, was knocked off its perch and left lying against a tree.

The discarded wooden stumps suggest the sign's poles were cut with a saw.

"It's very hurtful and saddening to see," said Khan, standing metres from where the sign once stood in Winnipeg's South Pointe community.

He wants to send a message to Bernier, his supporters and everyone else in Canada that hatred has no place in this country. The city's Pakistani community will host a celebration of diversity at the park on Sunday.

"We should be giving a message of peace and love as a revenge, as an answer," said Khan.

In a tweet posted Tuesday, Bernier suggested it was an odd dichotomy that Victoria would take down a statue of Canada's first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald, as Winnipeg recently dedicated a park to Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the modern state of Pakistan.

Canada under extreme Liberal multiculturalism: While a statue of our country’s founder is being removed in one city, a park was recently named after Pakistan’s founder in another, in the presence of M103 Liberal MP sponsor. <br><br>Pakistan independence from India led to 1M deaths. <a href="https://t.co/5mGYDZZ4LX">https://t.co/5mGYDZZ4LX</a> —@MaximeBernier

Bernier described it as an example of "extreme Liberal multiculturalism."

The former Conservative leadership contender also argued that the partition of India, which led to the creation of Pakistan in 1947, killed nearly one million people.​ Bernier's remarks came after a series of his tweets on the weekend was roundly disparaged for stoking racist and xenophobic tensions.

Conservative Ontario Sen. Salma Ataullahjan, who is Pakistani-Canadian, believes the vandalism is the result of the 'divisive rhetoric that has been taking place.' (Submitted)

He has since defended himself by tweeting he did not intend to criticize diversity itself, but rather "ever more of it."

One of Bernier's loudest critics has been Ontario Conservative Sen. Salma Ataullahjan, who is Pakistani-Canadian.

She said she's received hateful comments from Bernier's supporters after suggesting her colleague's remarks were not merely offensive, but an attempt to divide Canadians of Pakistani origin from other Canadians.

"People who follow Maxime, who have other agendas, are taking it to the next level and this needs to stop," she told CBC News on Friday.

This is the hate that results from the divisive rhetoric that has been taking place: The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JinnahPark?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JinnahPark</a> sign in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Winnipeg</a> has been totally destroyed. <a href="https://twitter.com/JPTasker?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JPTasker</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/l_stone?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@l_stone</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/omarsachedina?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@omarsachedina</a> <a href="https://t.co/FPt9Q9D9La">pic.twitter.com/FPt9Q9D9La</a> —@SenatorSalma

"If a small corner in a park is named after somebody, how is that offensive? How does that lead to abuse? This has to stop somewhere."

After receiving pictures of the sign's damaged foundation on Friday, she blamed "divisive rhetoric" for prompting the vandalism.​

Ataullahjan also said the untoward attention clearly inflamed some people who are critical of the country's diversity.

Inciting hatred

"There's a lot of people who will just get incited by this kind of stuff and that's exactly what happened," she said. "What I was afraid of has happened."

Bernier did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Winnipeg police said as of late Friday night, it has not received a police report about the vandalized sign.

In response to Bernier's remarks, people of all cultural backgrounds have been invited to the park at 6 p.m. on Sunday for a show of Canada's diversity, hosted by the Pakistani Students' Association and The Pakistani Association.

Khan said he expects hundreds of people to attend.