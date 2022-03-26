Several goods from Winnipeg bakery recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

Various goods are being recalled from a local bakery due to a possible salmonella contamination caused by a rodent infestation, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says.

Jimel's Bakery and Food Products is recalling baked goods sold in Manitoba after a consumer complaint, according to a news release from the federal government agency sent Friday evening.

The CFIA says illnesses have been reported that might have resulted from eating these products.

A full list of the affected products can be found on the federal government's website .

If you have bought these products, you should not consume them. The products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased, CFIA says.

The agency is undertaking a full investigation that might result in more products being recalled.

CBC News has reached out to Jimel's Bakery and Food Products for comment.

A post on the Facebook page for their Bannatyne Avenue location says they are currently closed for renovations.