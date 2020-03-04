Vigil and walk honour Jimboy Adao, 1 year after he was killed in a home invasion

On the one-year anniversary of her son's horrific death, Jaime Adao Jr.'s mother is still suffering.

"It's becoming more painful," she said through sobs.

"I'm still begging and begging our government, please look after our people. Please. We have to save our families."

She joined a group of about 20 people — led by community group 204 Neighbourhood Watch — who walked a few blocks in the teen's memory before gathering at the family home on McGee Street Tuesday night. They sang Filipino hymns, Amazing Grace and Adao's favourite, See you Again by Wiz Khalifa, to his framed photo, which was adorned with candles.

His family hasn't healed since 17-year-old Jaime Adao Jr. — whom they called Jimboy or Jimmy — was killed last year. His two older sisters flew in from the Philippines to support their parents and his grandmother, who still lives in the home, struggles to speak his name.

Friends and family sing and mourn:

Family and friends of Jaime Adao come together to mark the year that has passed since his death. 1:17

Adao was studying at home with his grandmother when he was attacked and killed during a break-in. Police said at the time a man forced his way into the home with a weapon.

Two men have since been charged, one with manslaughter, the other with second-degree murder.

On Tuesday, his grandmother called Jimboy "brave" before tears welled in her eyes. She gripped the wall to steady herself before quietly retreating back upstairs to her room.

"This is beyond description. I don't know what to say," said Imelda.

"I just want to say thank you, thank you, thank you, for everyone who's supporting us since the start. May God bless you all. Please. We need safety. We need our families safe. Especially in our own house."

A handful of Jimboy's closest friends shared memories of him with the group on Tuesday night. He loved his KFC chicken, they recalled with laughter, and was always someone they could count on.

"He was just a fun guy. Fun guy to be with. He was a chill guy. He was probably, what do you call that, what you want in a friend? An ideal friend," said Rv Reyes, a classmate and friend from Tec Voc, where Adao had been taking classes, including cooking and baking, so he could one day join the family bakery business.

"He was always there for us. Every time we were bummed out. He was always there to smooth things out," said Jaymel Yabut.

"He was a positive influence."

Jimboy's friends from Tec Voc, from left to right, Arjaye Reyes, Jaymel Yabut, Rv Reyes, Gio Gregoria, Brian Pialago and Steeven Rosario, say they help with the family bakery and visit their friend's grave site when they miss him. (CBC/Erin Brohman)

The friends often gather at his grave site to remember and talk to him.

"As time goes on it's just memories we have of him now. I see him in my dreams, we should go visit him," said Reyes.

They also help out at the family out at the bakery, finding strength in helping to fulfil Adao's dream and supporting his parents.

"We know that he's still with us, that he's looking down on us, and his family as well," said Reyes.

"I miss him and we'll continue to be the same. And help his parents and to keep him in our memories. Try to keep him alive in our hearts."

Geordie Delmar James, 34, was charged with manslaughter in connection with Adao's death.

Ronald Chubb, 29, was charged with second-degree murder. The trial is set to begin on Oct. 26.

"Implement a severe punishment to these people who's making harm to the innocent ones," cried Imelda before breaking into sobs.



In Filipino tradition, a gathering one year after a death would mark the end of mourning, according to Leila Castro, founder of 204 Neighbourhood Watch and organizer.

Imelda said gratitude to community and faith are all that get her through each day until justice is served.

"He had a big heart and was God-fearing person. A very compassionate child who is willing to sacrifice his life for his loved ones," she said.

"From my family from the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank each and every one of you for giving us love and support. Especially prayers."