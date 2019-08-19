Former Stuartburn reeve dies, leaving legacy of advocacy

Jim Swidersky, the former reeve of the rural municipality of Stuartburn, Man., died Sunday, the RM said Monday.

Lucie Maynard, the chief administrative officer for the municipality, said he passed away in the morning at Bethesda Regional Health Centre in Steinbach, Man.

"He had a big heart and cared so much for the community, the people, the staff," said Maynard, who was hired by Swidersky in 2013.

Swidersky was known for advocating for the region, especially after wildfires in 2012 prompted evacuations.

"People remember him advocating for cellphone service in the area due to the wildfires we had in 2012 and 2011. You say Jim Swidersky's name and people know who you're talking about," Maynard said.

Swidersky lost his own home to a wildfire in 2018.

The Association of Manitoba Municipalities expressed condolences, remembering Swidersky as a person who pushed for a standardized municipal fire ban sign across Manitoba following the wildfires.

The AMM is saddened to hear of the passing of Jim Swidersky, former Reeve of the RM of Stuartburn. Jim played a vital role in combating wildfires in 2012, which fueled his determination to push for a standardized municipal fire ban sign across MB. Rest in Peace, Jim. <a href="https://t.co/VxycOjQGbo">pic.twitter.com/VxycOjQGbo</a> —@AMMManitoba

AMM executive director Joe Masi said Swidersky was a committed municipal official and a good man.

"He was a very engaged and dedicated member for his community," he said.

Swidersky's advocacy didn't stop at the border of his regional municipality.

When some Alonsa, Man., residents didn't get a warning as a tornado hurtled toward their community, Swidersky spoke up on their behalf.

"We always talk about cellphone service and being connected, but we always seem to take the public safety factor out of it," Swidersky told CBC Manitoba's Information Radio last August. "We have to be serious about it, sit down at the table and say, 'Hey, this can save lives.'"

Maynard said his death is a shock.

"Our condolences go out to his family. It'll take some time to get over the shock of losing Jim," Maynard said.

The rural municipality of Stuartburn is on the U.S. border, about 100 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.