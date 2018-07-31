Jim Einfeld, long-time owner of KUB Bakery, remembered as 'a very well-loved man'

Jim Einfeld bought KUB bakery in 1982 and owned it until he retired in 2000. (Submitted by Ross Einfeld)

The longtime owner of Winnipeg's iconic KUB Bakery is being remembered by his son as a well-loved father and boss after his death earlier this month.

Jim Einfeld was 82 when he died on July 20, according to his obituary in the Winnipeg Free Press.

Since then, Ross Einfeld, his eldest son, says the family has received an outpouring of support from friends and fans of the bakery, which Jim Einfeld purchased in 1982.

"I'm getting calls from all sorts of people, people in B.C., people who knew him, ex-employees. He was a very well-loved man and knew lots of people," he said. "We're coping as best we can."

Ross Einfeld said baking runs in his family. His father was one of nine siblings, and seven of them were bakers.

He's worked at the bakery since his dad bought it from the Kucher family that founded it. Back then, it was a North End institution, located in what looked like a home at 626 Stella St.

There were lineups every morning for the bakery's famous rye bread, he recalled.

"Back in the day, we'd get people who'd come and buy one loaf of bread every day, but every day. They'd get it hot and they'd get it wrapped fresh," he said.

"Now it seems people prefer it sliced. It may not necessarily come right out of the oven at a Walmart or a Safeway or a Sobeys or whatever, but I think people gravitate more toward big box stores. It's more convenient, I guess. Going to a separate butcher, baker, candlestick maker — that's what people used to do, but now they buy it all in one place."

It wasn't always easy. The Stella Street bakery was destroyed in a fire in 2008, and Ross Einfeld said the business had to almost re-establish itself at its new location at 850 Erin St.

Throughout it all, the bakery's iconic rye bread has remained a staple of Manitoba socials. He said it's been that way for as long as his dad owned it.

"Thousands of requests. People would want Old Dutch chips on the table, they'd want Elmans pickles and they'd want KUB bread rye, and maybe Winnipeg Old Country deli platters," he said. "From the minute I started there in 1982, that's what people desired."

The bakery doesn't get as much walk-in traffic as it used to, but people who do stop by in person are pleasantly surprised, he said.

"A lot of people comment when they come in and they get a loaf of unsliced bread, which is not as popular as it used to be, and they remark that it's hot," he said. "Not too many places can say that."

Jim Einfeld's funeral is on Tuesday afternoon in Winnipeg.