'Mr. Track and Field': Jim Daly remembered as generous, energetic coach

Manitoba's track-and-field community is mourning the loss of one of its greatest athletes and coaches.

Jim Daly died on May 16 at the age of 92.

An avid runner who set many provincial records, Daly was instrumental in bringing the 1967 Pan Am Games to Winnipeg, and raising millions to build the University of Manitoba's athletic facilities. The university named its indoor athletics facility after him in 2015.

He was a very giving man, a very gentle man. I don't ever remember seeing Jim get upset about anything. - Claude Berube, University of Manitoba coach

Nicknamed "Mr. Track and Field," Daly coached track and field athletes well into his 80s, only stopping a couple years ago when his health began to fail.

"I never really looked at Jim as an old man, even when he would come into my office at the age of 90," said Rick Brownlee, sport heritage manager for the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame.

"He always seemed to have more energy than anyone else, and he was definitely an inspiration in that regard."

Excellent motivator

As a coach, Daly was an excellent motivator who always knew the right drill or story to tell to get the best out of kids, says Keith Redfern, a teacher and coach at Fort Richmond Collegiate, where Daly coached for close to 15 years.

"He had a lot of stories to kind of drive things home to the kids, just personalized things. We used to call it 'The Daly Minute,'" he said.

"He could look at them, watch them run, and say 'OK, can you do this?,' and run a great practice for them — just willing to do anything to help out the kids."

Daly coaching at Fort Richmond Collegiate in 2015. (CBC Archives )

One time, that included giving a runner the shoes off his feet after the athlete forgot to bring them to a competition.

"I'm in the stands kind of helping out with things and one of the kids comes up and he goes, 'I forgot my shoes,'" Redfern recalled.

"And he [Daly] was in his mid-70s, and so Jim took off his shoes, his running shoes, and gave them to the kid and walked around in his sock feet with his stopwatch on and around the whole track while taking care of events."

Daly was always the kind of coach who made sure athletes took care of themselves, on and off the track, says Claude Berube, who was coached by Daly at the University of Manitoba, and now is the head coach of the school's track-and-field program.

"He was a very giving man, a very gentle man. I don't ever remember seeing Jim get upset about anything," Berube said.

Daly is being remembered as a very generous coach. (CBC Archives )

Without Daly, the sport of track and field wouldn't be what it is in Manitoba today, Berube says.

"Without him, and a couple other motivated coaches back then, you know our sport would still be in the baby stages," he said.

Among his many accomplishments, Daly was invested in the Order of Canada in 2001, and was inducted into the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame.

A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.