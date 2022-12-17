Mourners will gather at Winnipeg's Centennial Concert Hall on Saturday morning to remember Jim Carr, the Manitoba MP and former Liberal cabinet minister whose death was announced in the House of Commons earlier this week.

Carr, 71, who had represented the constituents of Winnipeg South Centre since 2015, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma — a type of blood cancer — one day after he was re-elected in October 2019. He also battled kidney failure.

Carr died peacefully at home Monday, surrounded by his family and loved ones, a statement from his family said. They thanked the doctors, nurses and medical staff who cared for him throughout his "courageous battle."

Following the announcement of his death, a flood of tributes to Carr and condolences to his loved ones poured in.

"Jim Carr's passion, tenacity, integrity, humour and commitment to the Prairies were second to none — and we'll miss him dearly," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted.

"I always admired his unfailing commitment to the betterment of Winnipeg, Manitoba and Canada," tweeted Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson.

Trudeau is slated to speak at Carr's memorial service, which will begin at 11 a.m. CT.