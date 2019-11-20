Manitoba MP Dan Vandal gains seat in cabinet, Jim Carr named special adviser

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named two Manitoba MPs to his inner circle, one as a cabinet minister and the other as a special adviser.

Dan Vandal, who represents Saint Boniface-Saint Vital, is among the 36 members of the Liberal cabinet. The rookie cabinet member is the minister of northern affairs.

Jim Carr, who represents the riding of Winnipeg South Centre, served in cabinet as minister of international trade diversification before being re-elected on Oct. 21. He was minister of natural resources from 2015 to 2018.

This time, his position is a brand new one outside of cabinet, created to rebuild relations in Western Canada: He will serve as Trudeau's special representative for the Prairies.

The prime minister's minority government is putting extra attention on the West after the party was shut out of seats in Alberta and Saskatchewan in last month's election.

Two of Trudeau's top cabinet ministers, Saskatchewan's Ralph Goodale and Alberta's Amarjeet Sohi, lost their seats as Conservatives swept Saskatchewan and took every riding except one in Alberta, as well as much of Manitoba and B.C.

In the wake of that clear political divide between western and eastern Canada, #wexit, or "western exit," quickly began trending on social media. Elections Canada confirmed it also received an application from a group hoping to register a separatist party, called Wexit Canada.

At a rally in Calgary on Saturday, the leader of the prospective party, Peter Downing, said he plans to run candidates federally and provincially in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.