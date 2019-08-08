'She was the sweetest': More than 100 attend vigil for woman killed at Sargent Avenue crosswalk

A group of more than a hundred people gathered Wednesday night in honour of Jillian Lammatao, a 24-year-old woman who died after being hit in a Winnipeg crosswalk last week.

Lammatao was crossing at the lights on Sargent Avenue and Simcoe Street on Aug. 1, one day before her 24th birthday. She remained in a coma, then died Tuesday morning in hospital, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

"She was the sweetest, thoughtful, friend, lover, sister, daughter. She means a lot to me. And to all of us too," her friend Drei Alcuran told the crowd.

The vigil, organized Filipino watch group 204 Neighbourhood Watch, was a time for prayer, songs and loving stories shared by several of Lammatao's friends, many of whom spoke in Tagalog, Lammatao's mother tongue. The group held the service in grassy area beside a playground across the street from the crosswalk.

Lammatao had a small but loving family. She and her older sister Nicole emigrated in 2017 from the Philippines to join their mother in Canada, who had arrived the year before.

Lammatao was an aspiring photographer who worked at Tim Hortons and the Filipino restaurant Maxi's Pastries and Take Out Foods. Many of her friends described her as kind, beautiful and sweet, with a strong work ethic and deep love for her family. She loved to go to karaoke and joke around with her friends.

Family members at the vigil for Jillian Lammatao, 24, who died Tuesday after being hit by a car while using the crosswalk at the intersection of Sargent Avenue and Simcoe Street last week. (Erin Brohman/CBC)

Lammatao was one of Uijoo Kim's first Canadian friends; he arrived from South Korea the same year she came to Canada. They worked at Tim Horton's together and did other things like visit Riding Mountain National Park and pubs, even though Lammatao didn't drink.

Kim remembers his last text from her, after he was unable to make Lammatao's invitation to the Red River Exhibition. He told her, "Maybe next time."

"I didn't know that would be the last text that I would send to her. And I don't still feel like it's real, I feel like I can still see her, next time. Just to understand that the next time is not going to come again, is very hard to say," he said.

"But one day I think we can see her in a better place. And I wish and I believe she's in a better place."

More than 100 people attended Wednesday night's vigil, near the spot where Jillian Lammatao was struck by a car last week. (Erin Brohman/CBC)

Several people from Winnipeg's Indigenous community and living near or along Simcoe Avenue came to the vigil as well. One woman sang a song to Lammatao's family, as she too had been hit by a car in a crosswalk nine years ago.

Leila Castro said she wasn't expecting the large turnout, which many passersby joined as well as they learned who it was for.

"It's the same thing that the family felt, it's overwhelming," said Castro, the founder of 204 Neighbourhood Watch.

"The culture of we call it bayanihan, which is being there for a family in your community so they will not feel alone, even though we are not in the Phillippines, the culture of bayanihan is still here."

Music was part of the vigil Wednesday night for Jillian Lammatao. (Erin Brohman/CBC)

Castro said this tragedy adds to what has already been a difficult year for Winnipeg's Filipino community, with the murder of aspiring baker Jaime Adao Jr., whose parents were at the vigil, and the shooting death of 53-year-old Joselito Fernandez in April.

"We just hope by the rest of the year we get together for other reasons."

More events for the Lammataos will be communicated on social media, Castro said.

"It's not yet over. They've been here for three years only and they do need our support."

Lammatao's mother stood before the group and quietly thanked them, expressing repeatedly how grateful she was for the support. Jillian's aunt, who'd travelled from the United States to help Jillian's mother and sister as it's just the two of them, thanked the community as well. They'd celebrated Jillian's 24th birthday in hospital, with her sister Nicole lying beside her in the hospital bed to read the birthday cards, even though she wasn't conscious.

Luz Lammatao, the mother of Jillian Lammatao, lays flowers at the crosswalk at the intersection of Sargent Avenue and Simcoe Street, where the pedestrian was hit by a car last week. She died of her injuries on Tuesday. (Erin Brohman/CBC)

The night concluded with 204 Neighbourhood Watch group shielding traffic as everyone from walked together across the crosswalk and laid flowers at the base of the pole where Lammatao had pressed the button to cross the street.

Members of the watch group said the crossing still isn't safe, pointing out trees obscuring the lights and parked cars blocking pedestrians in the crosswalk from view.

"This street is busy and the crosswalk itself is not very visible to the drivers," said Kathy Chionglo.

"We have to do something about it. I think the city has to keep the parking side off, it should be further down, and trees should always be trimmed."