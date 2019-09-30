Jewish New Year begins

Jews in Manitoba will be feasting, reflecting on the past year and lighting candles to observe Rosh Hashanah Sunday evening.

Sunday is the start of high holidays for members of the Jewish community.

Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown. The two-day holiday marks the Jewish New Year.

About 8,455 people in the province identified as Jewish in the 2016 census.

Happy New Year to all the Jewish families across Manitoba who will be celebrating <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoshHashanah?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoshHashanah</a>. Hope the new year brings in more joy and prosperity for everyone. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ShanahTovah?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ShanahTovah</a> —@MLAStefanson

According to Statistics Canada data, there are 143,660 Jewish people living in the country, although Jewish groups have questioned the census results showing the most dramatic population decline in decades.

Jewish communities end the new year period with Yom Kippur, which ends Oct. 8.

