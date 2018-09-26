Winnipeg Jets fall 4-3 to Minnesota Wild in pre-season action
Eric Staal scored and added an assist as the Minnesotia Wild edged the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on Wednesday night in NHL pre-season play.
Byfuglien, Vesalainen and Nogier score for visitors in St. Paul
Eric Staal scored and added an assist as the Minnesotia Wild edged the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on Wednesday night in NHL pre-season play.
Jason Zucker and Jared Spurgeon both scored in the third period as Minnesota improved its exhibition record to 2-4-0. Greg Pateryn also scored for the Wild, as Devan Dubnyk made 27 saves for the win.
Nelson Nogier, Kristian Vesalainen and Dustin Byfuglien replied for Winnipeg (4-2-0). Laurent Brossoit stopped 24 shots in net for the Jets.
Minnesota was 1 for 3 on the power play and Winnipeg was 1 for 2 with the man advantage.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.