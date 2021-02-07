Jets player Tucker Poolman back on the ice after COVID-19 recovery
Winnipeg Jets player Tucker Poolman is back on the ice at practice Sunday after recovering from COVID-19.
Poolman was diagnosed after the Jets' first season game in January
Poolman, 27, was diagnosed with the virus a day after the Jets' first season game on Jan. 15, a spokesperson for the team said in an email.
"No other members of the team or staff have been on the NHL's COVID list as a result of Tucker's exposure," the spokesperson added.