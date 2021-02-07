Skip to Main Content
Jets player Tucker Poolman back on the ice after COVID-19 recovery

Winnipeg Jets player Tucker Poolman is back on the ice at practice Sunday after recovering from COVID-19.

Poolman was diagnosed after the Jets' first season game in January

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Tucker Poolman plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Detroit. (Paul Sancya/Associated Press)

Winnipeg Jets defence player Tucker Poolman was back on the ice at practice Sunday after recovering from COVID-19.

Poolman, 27, was diagnosed with the virus a day after the Jets' first season game on Jan. 15, a spokesperson for the team said in an email.

"No other members of the team or staff have been on the NHL's COVID list as a result of Tucker's exposure," the spokesperson added.

