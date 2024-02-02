Jets acquire veteran centre Sean Monahan in trade with Canadiens

The Winnipeg Jets have bolstered their depth down the middle.

Winnipeg has acquired veteran centre Sean Monahan from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a 2024 first-round draft pick and a conditional third-round pick in 2027, the Jets announced Friday.

The six-foot-two, 202-pound Monahan has tallied 13 goals and 35 points in 49 games so for this season, his second campaign with the Habs. He's also won 55 per cent of his faceoffs over the the past two years.

A former sixth overall pick, Monahan spent the first nine years of his NHL career with the Calgary Flames before he was dealt to Montreal in August 2022.

Exciting Sean Monahan is a Winnipeg Jet! ✈️ <a href="https://t.co/j2RIDUbFDj">pic.twitter.com/j2RIDUbFDj</a> —@NHLJets

The 29-year-old from Brampton, Ont., has amassed 514 points (231 goals, 283 assists) in 730 career games.

Monahan will be an unrestricted free agent afer this season.

The Jets sit third in the Central Division standings — two points behind the division-leading Colorado Avalanche — but they lost their last three games before the all-star break. Montreal is 13th in the Eastern Conference standings with 48 points — 10 points out of a playoff spot.