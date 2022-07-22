Pierre-Luc Dubois agrees to 1-year, $6M qualifying offer to stay with Winnipeg Jets
Came over from Columbus Blue Jackets last year in Patrik Laine trade
Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois agreed to a one-year, $6-million US qualifying offer Friday.
The 24-year-old Dubois, who arrived in Winnipeg in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for Patrik Laine early in the 2020-21 season, played 81 games for the Jets last season, recording 60 points (28 goals, 32 assists) and 106 penalty minutes.
The native of Ste-Agathe-Des-Monts, Que., has posted 239 points (102G, 137A) and 306 penalty minutes in 361 career games for both the Jets and Blue Jackets.
Dubois, the third overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, has also made 33 career playoff appearances, recording 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists).
Dubois, the son of Manitoba Moose assistant coach Eric Dubois, played 164 games over three seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.
Dubois has played for Canada on multiple occasions, including three world championships, and won world silver in 2019 and 2022.
