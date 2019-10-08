Winnipeg Jets lose 2 more key defencemen
The Winnipeg Jets' short-handed defence has received more bad news.
Jets recall blueliners Sami Niku and Nelson Nogier from AHL
Jets coach Paul Maurice said Josh Morrissey would miss a second straight game on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins because of an undisclosed injury suffered Sunday in a pre-game warmup.
The team also announced Tuesday that defenceman Dmitry Kulikov has been granted a personal leave.
Defenceman Dustin Byfuglien has been on a personal leave since training camp.
To help fill the holes, the Jets recalled blueliners Sami Niku and Nelson Nogier from the AHL's Manitoba Moose.
The Jets (1-2) also announced forward Bryan Little (concussion) has been placed on injured reserve.
