'They're going to flip a switch': Jets fans feel team is ready to win again

You couldn't blame Winnipeg Jets fans for feeling apprehensive, crushing their four-leaf clovers in nervous fists.

Despite being considered one of the NHL's elite teams in the 2018-19 season, and sitting in top spot in the Central Division most of the year, something happened on the way to the finish line.

They coughed and sputtered and lost hold of first place, almost falling out of the top 10 in the league standings as their stars struggled through scoring droughts and injuries.

Now, as they face division rivals the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, fans are doing what they can to send their team some good vibes.

"I'm an avid collector of action figures and I've got my little Jets shrine [of players] and I pat them on the head. And I've put up my marquee 'Go Jets Go' light board," said Jordan Melnyk, who was among the 9,500 fans who paid $5 to get into the official Whiteout Street Party on blocked-off roads around Bell MTS Place ahead of Wednesday night's home game against the Blues.

"Every action figure I have that had white, I posed them all together and made my own whiteout. It's pretty geeky."

Melnyk also got into the "whiteout" theme in his attire — dressed as a polar bear (with a Jets logo).

Winnipeg is back in the post-season after getting all the way to the Western Conference final last year — the final step before the cup championship series.

Jordan Melnyk says he's dressed as something ferocious but is as scared as a teddy bear of St. Louis. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

Last year, the Jets went into the playoffs on a hot streak, rolling through the regular season's final 10 games with a 9-1 record.

This time around they stumbled through their final 10 with a 4-5-1 run.

"I know I'm dressed like I'm big and ferocious but deep down inside … I'm pretty terrified about this. St. Louis is hot. Jets, not so much," Melnyk admitted, but added he knows the Jets are quite capable.

"We've got such a young, talented squad. We could come back and do anything. They're going to pull us through."

The fans will play a big part, he said.

"In Winnipeg, there's two teams — the fans and the Jets. The whiteout makes a big difference and if you've never come face-to-face with a whiteout, you don't know what to expect. You don't know what's going to hit you."

There is some reason for optimism.

The Jets went 3-0 in playoff series opening games last season, beating the Minnesota Wild (3-2), Nashville Predators (4-1), and Vegas Golden Knights (4-2) in the first games of their respective series.

"They're going to flip a switch. I have a feeling," said Jesse Boulet. "I love that everyone is underestimating us. I think it's going to work well in our favour.

"I'm always optimistic that they're going to pull this off."

We meet again

As they're now doing in the playoffs, the Jets and Blues met to open the 2018-19 NHL regular season on Oct. 4.

From there, they promptly went in polar opposite directions.

After a 5-1 win, the Jets climbed their way through the league standings, while the Blues spiraled downwards. The loss was St. Louis's worst opening night defeat in franchise history.

A month later, Patrik Laine torched the Blues with five goals as the Jets doubled up St. Louis 8-4.

In all, the teams faced off four times in the regular season, with the Jets winning three. St. Louis blanked the Jets 1-0 in December, when they last met.

And when the first light dawned on 2019, the Blues were dead last in the 31-team NHL. The Jets were third.

But St. Louis changed its tune through the second half, tearing up the league with a 30-10-5 (win-loss-overtime loss) run to finish 12th — including going 8-1-1 in the final stretch.

The Jets, meanwhile, ran into scoring droughts with several star players, and sputtered to a mediocre 22-18-3 record in the second half.

Game 2 of the series is slated for Friday, also in Winnipeg, before the series shifts to the Enterprise Center in St. Louis for Game 3 on Sunday and Game 4 on Tuesday.

