'It's going to be really electric': Winnipeggers prepare for Jets' 1st playoff home game, whiteout party

Downtown Winnipeg is buzzing with anticipation for the Jets' first home game of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday.

"You can just feel it in the town. People [are] talking about it everywhere you go," Kevin Donnelly, senior vice president of venues and entertainment with True North Sports and Entertainment, told CBC News on Friday.

After splitting the first two games of their series against the Vegas Golden Knights, the Jets are returning from Nevada for their first home game, which also means the first whiteout party. It's set to take place on Donald Street between Portage and Graham avenues.

The party has a capacity for 5,000 people and is already sold out.

Collapsible lawn chairs and blankets are allowed at the street party but backpacks are not, said Donnelly. The policy is the same as Canada Life Centre's, which means only small bags can be carried in, with an exception for medical and child-care needs.

Fans can enter the parties on Smith Street or on Graham and Donald. An accessible entrance will be made available at Portage and Donald, said Donnelly.

Partygoers will need to go through contactless security screening and metal detectors at all entrances, according to Economic Development Winnipeg's website .

Fans with tickets to the game will have access to the street party.

"If you have an arena ticket and you want to come to the street party, you have to enter into the street party first and then you migrate into the street from the bowl afterward," Donnelly said.

Anyone who leaves the street party will not be allowed back in, and fans with tickets to the game will be not be able to re-enter the party once inside the Canada Life Centre, according to Economic Development Winnipeg.

While it's not mandatory, organizers encourage fans to wear white for every game and accompanying whiteout party. Fans may also want to dress warm on Saturday, as Environment Canada forecasts a high of 6 C and winds out of the north.

Downtown businesses are also hoping to capitalize on the crowds and the buzz around the team.

Devil May Care Brewing co-owner Colin Koop is opening the taproom for fans before, during and after the game. He's expecting fans to stream in as soon as they open at noon on Saturday to cheer on the Jets.

"The fact they won the first game is really great. Everybody's really into it," he told CBC News.

Devil May Care Brewing co-owner Colin Koop is looking forward to seeing downtown 'transform' as thousands of people flock into the area on Saturday. (Josh Crabb/CBC News)

He said it will be great just to see people moving through downtown, as he doesn't see much foot traffic during a regular day.

"It's going to be really neat to see that transform."

Kerri Parnell with Graffiti Art Programming could feel Winnipeggers' passion as she put the finishing touches on a new "Go Jets Go" artwork in a downtown skywalk overlooking Donald Street on Thursday.

Artist Pat Lazo designed the lettering for the graffiti, which was commissioned by the city, said Parnell.

"Everybody walked by all day long saying, 'Go Jets go,' so it's been super fun," she told CBC News.

Kerri Parnell with Graffiti Art Programming completed a 'Go Jets Go' artwork on a downtown skywalk overlooking Donald street on Thursday. (CBC)

Economic Development Winnipeg says Donald Street will be closed for several hours before and after the whiteout party, and transit buses will be rerouted around Canada Life Centre.

More information regarding transit reroutes and the closures of streets and sidewalks can be found on Canada Life Centre's website.

Fans like Michael Pereira are getting ready to party on Donald to cheer on the Jets.

"Oh, the excitement. It's outrageous, actually," he told CBC News as he shopped for some new whiteout gear.

"Everyone is just on a different level when it's playoff time, and especially when you get into Winnipeg with the whiteout parties — it's going to be really electric."