Winnipeg voters may have their eyes fixed on a right-winger who isn't even on the ballot on election night this October.

Patrik Laine and the Jets face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Bell MTS Place on Oct. 24, which just so happens to be civic election day in Winnipeg.

The Jets' 10th game of the 2018-19 season is slated to start at 6 p.m. and wrap up around 9 p.m., one hour after polling stations close.

City officials declined to say whether they're concerned Winnipeggers who leave voting for the last minute will forgo a trip to a polling station in favour of running home to watch the Jets play the Leafs.

"Thankfully, there are many options available for residents and they don't have to choose between watching the Jets game or voting in the election," City of Winnipeg communications director Felicia Wiltshire said in a statement.

On election day, polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. If you prefer to vote ahead of E-Day, advance polls open on Oct. 1. The city maintains a list of advance polling locations here.

While no recent polls say much abut incumbent mayor Brian Bowman's chances on election night, Las Vegas oddsmakers are already prognosticating about the Leafs' and Jets' chances this coming season.

In July, Vegas gave the Leafs the best chances in the NHL of winning the Stanley Cup in 2019, making Toronto the favourite at 7-1. The off-season signing of John Tavares is cited as an explanation for the Toronto's ascendance to the rank of top contender.

Winnipeg, which made the third round of the 2018 NHL playoffs, is also a contender. The Jets were given 12-1 and 14-1 odds to win the 2019 Stanley Cup during the month of July.