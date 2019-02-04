Hat trick propels Jets' Jack Roslovic to NHL's 1st star of the week

The hot hand of Jack Roslovic has earned the Winnipeg Jets' sniper an NHL honour.

The 22-year-old forward has been named the league's first star of the week for his performance between Jan. 28 and Feb. 3, in which he collected five goals and an assist in four games.

He opened the week with Winnipeg's lone goal in a 3-1 loss to Philadelphia on Monday. On Thursday, the native of Columbus, Ohio, notched another in the Jets' 4-3 come-from-behind win over his hometown Blue Jackets.

On Saturday, Roslovic recorded his first career hat trick in a four-point game (3G, 1A) in Winnipeg's 9-3 demolition of the Anaheim Ducks.

His goal totals led the league during that week while his six points tied the lead.

Winnipeg Jets' Andrew Copp, left, Roslovic, centre, and Ben Chiarot celebrate after Roslovic scored against the New Jersey Devils during first period NHL hockey action in Winnipeg on Nov. 11, 2018. (Trevor Hagan/Canadian Press)

So far this season, Roslovic has 16 points (7G, 9A) in 51 games.

This is the first time in his career that Roslovic has been selected as one of the NHL's weekly stars. He joins Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine, who have also been named first stars.

Scheifele has also been named a second star on two occasions this season, while Blake Wheeler has earned that honour once.

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart is the week's second star after posting a 3-0-0 record with a 2.27 goals-against average and .931 save percentage. The 20-year-old native of Sherwood Park, Alta., is now undefeated over the past six games he has played, becoming the sixth goaltender in NHL history to record a personal win streak that long before turning 21 — and the first since Montreal's Carey Price did it in 2007-08.

Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers is the third star. He tied Roslovic for the league lead in scoring with six points (3G, 3A) in three games. The 25-year-old leads the Rangers in assists (30) and points (50) in 51 games this season, one shy of his career-high point total, which was set in 2015-16 (21G, 30A) after 81 games played.