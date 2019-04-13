Unruly Jets fans keep police busy, several detained due to intoxication

Rowdy Winnipeg Jets fans at the Whiteout street party kept police officers busy Friday night.

Several people were detained because of intoxication, perhaps drinking away their sorrows over the Jets' two-game losing streak, and were sent to the Main Street Project.

At least two people were detained after a fight broke out in front of Bell MTS Place, a Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson said.

No serious injuries were reported.

Overall, police say the party was managed well in terms of security.

What a scene in downtown Winnipeg! With a crowd this size it's a good idea to designate a meeting place with family and friends in case you get separated.

The St. Louis Blues lead the best-of-seven matchup against the Jets 2-0 and host Game 3 on Sunday and Game 4 on Tuesday.