'All or nothing': Jets fans have high hopes this season

Winnipeg Jets fans have high hopes for their team this year after they play their first home game of the season on Tuesday.

CBC News spoke to some fans ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Kings, and many of them want to see the Jets build on their momentum from last season, when they made it to the Western Conference final before losing to the Vegas Golden Knights.

"We're obviously going to hope that we go back, back to the playoffs and hopefully win the cup," said Brent Cadger.

Brent Cadger wants to see the team build on their momentum from last season. (Cameron MacLean/CBC)

The newly constructed True North Square would make a nice venue to host the Stanley Cup, said Chad Brooking.

"Running right down to Portage and Main, I think that would be the only way we could be successful," he said.

Chad Brooking would like to see a celebration with the Stanley Cup in True North Square. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

The start of the official season has seen its ups and downs for the Jets, who won their first game against the St. Louis Blues 5-1, but lost their next game against the Dallas Stars by the same score.

"We want to see a way better start than we saw on Tuesday [last week] in Dallas and just get some wind under our belt and keep the momentum going from last year," said Neal Van Woesel.

Neal Van Woesel hopes the Jets play better than they did last week against the Dallas Stars. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

For Kim Witt and Liz Roth, it's "all or nothing."

"Stanley Cup, absolutely," said Roth.

Even though they came up short of that goal last year, Witt was thrilled by their performance.

"It was an amazing city and an amazing season," she said.

On Tuesday, the Jets beat the Kings 2-1.