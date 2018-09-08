Jets rookies trounced by Canucks in Young Stars Classic
2015 draft picks Harkins and Spacek score for Winnipeg in 8-2 loss
First-round pick Elias Pettersson, Petrus Palmu and Jonah Gadjovich all had a pair of goals as the Vancouver Canucks' rookie team downed the Winnipeg Jets' rookie squad 8-2 on Friday in the Young Stars Classic.
Pettersson, who Vancouver took fifth overall in 2017, showed his offensive skill with a laser wrist shot in the second period that Berdin had no chance on. He added his second goal later in the period when he followed up a rebound by driving to the net.
Adam Gaudette and Jonathan Dahlen also scored for the Canucks while Michael DiPietro earned the win in net
Jansen Harkins and Michael Spacek, both 2015 draft picks, scored for the Jets. Berdin and Duncan McGovern split time in goal.
Vancouver used a six-goal second period to open up a 7-0 lead before Harkins finally responded for Winnipeg.
The two squads will face off again on Sunday.
