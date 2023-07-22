Son hopes for review of mother's 2004 death now deemed homicide by Manitoba chief medical examiner

A Winnipeg man says he finally has the news he's been waiting almost two decades to hear — his mother's death is now considered a homicide.

"My wife and I shed a few tears over it because, I mean … it's nearly 20 years," Jim Garwood told CBC in an interview last week.

The body of his mother, 87-year-old Jessie Garwood, was discovered with extensive injuries in 2004 in the basement of her Winnipeg home, where she lived alone.

Her death had originally been classified as "accidental," but Garwood has long believed it wasn't.

The classification was changed to "undetermined" in 2007 after he raised concerns with the medical examiner's office.

Now, Manitoba's chief medical examiner, Dr. John Younes, has reclassified the death as a homicide, according to a July 6 letter sent to Garwood.

At least some of the injuries Jessie Garwood suffered were 'deliberately inflicted,' Manitoba's chief medical examiner now says. (Submitted by Jim Garwood)

After years seeking answers in the case, the letter "came as a shock — a pleasant surprise," said Garwood. "But it certainly upset me."

The news "makes me both sad and pleased that they finally came to that conclusion," he said. "But because it's a homicide, it's also very difficult to think of it as a win."

In his letter, Younes wrote that he "no longer believe[s] that all of the injuries could possibly have resulted from accidental falls."

Based on "the nature and distribution of the injuries identified at autopsy … and the much more complete understanding I have of the scene and the many significant findings there, I can think of no plausible explanation other than that at least some of the injuries were deliberately inflicted," Younes wrote.

He also expressed gratitude to Garwood for his "tireless efforts to bring this evidence to light and my attention."

Jim Garwood says he would like both Winnipeg police and the Crown to now review his mother's 2004 death. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Younes's letter indicates he will be informing the chief of the Winnipeg Police Service that the death is now classified as a homicide.

The police service "is reviewing all correspondence and consulting with the Crown's office," public information officer Const. Dani McKinnon told CBC News in an email.

The Crown prosecution service "confirms it will review any new evidence," a provincial spokesperson said in an email to CBC, but said the province can't provide any further comment at this point.

No charges laid

Police had previously investigated the death but charges were never laid.

For years, Jim Garwood has wanted the police investigation reopened. Police declined, despite a civil court decision in October 2022 that found the death was not accidental.

In a lawsuit filed in 2019, Garwood sought to hold his former step-daughter, Catherine Johnson, responsible for his mother's death.

In October 2022, Manitoba Court of King's Bench Justice Theodor Bock made a judgment in Garwood's favour and awarded him monetary damages.

The lawsuit claimed Johnson was the person who discovered Jessie Garwood's body in the basement of the house, and that the senior had died of blunt force head trauma.

She suffered lacerations and abrasions on the front, back, and both sides of her head, as well as broken ribs, a fractured arm, and wounds to the back of her hands, according to the lawsuit.

The civil lawsuit alleged Johnson caused Jessie's death by either pushing her down the stairs or physically assaulting her.

Johnson did not appear in court at the civil trial but she filed a statement of defence saying she "had nothing to do with" the death.

A civil lawsuit Garwood launched in 2019 alleged his mother's death was the result of either being pushed down the stairs or physically assaulted. 'I think it'll be a bit of a uphill climb trying to get any of the Crown prosecutors … or the police to do the right thing' by reviewing the case, he says. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

After the civil court decision, Younes followed up on a request by Garwood to review the case.

In an email to CBC on Friday, Younes said that prompted him to review "our entire investigative file on this case, as well as to review the findings of the various forensic consultants Mr. Garwood has retained over the years."

Younes said he was previously unaware of some of the findings, but always had some concerns about the autopsy findings, which — in combination with the additional information provided by Garwood — led him to reclassify the death.

Any action that would be taken by police or the Crown as a result of that change "is entirely up to them," said Younes.

It's not rare for a death to be reclassified, the chief medical examiner said.

"The manner of death is not set in stone, and is always subject to change if new information concerning the case becomes available," said Younes.

The fact Jessie's death has been reclassified twice "is a reflection of the continued efforts of Mr. Garwood to bring new evidence to light."

Garwood said he wants both the police and the Crown to now review the case.

However, "I think it'll be a bit of an uphill climb trying to get any of the Crown prosecutors … or the police to do the right thing," he said.