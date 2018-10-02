RCMP find mother, children at centre of suspected parental abduction

RCMP have found a woman at the centre of a suspected parental abduction involving her two children in western Manitoba..

The woman and her two kids were found in St. Albert, Alta.

Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for the woman when she allegedly didn't return her two children to their father after a visit last week, the RCMP said Tuesday in a news release.

The Mounties have been searching for the two siblings from Brandon since Sept. 28, when they were to be returned.

The RCMP say the siblings, who were dropped off at school last Wednesday, were to spend two days with their mother and be picked up from school on Friday by their father. However, police say, he was informed by the school that the children didn't attend classes on Thursday or Friday.