Man arrested in connection with gunpoint robbery, kidnapping in southern Manitoba

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a kidnapping in Manitoba that saw a camper truck stolen at gunpoint while a man slept inside.

Jesse Myles St. Paul has been charged with robbery and multiple firearms offences.

St. Paul was identified a week ago as a suspect. Police believe he was one of three men involved in the crime northwest of Portage la Prairie on Oct. 1.

Police issued a news release Wednesday to say St. Paul was in custody but did not say when or where he was arrested.

The kidnapping happened around 4:30 a.m. on Highway 227, just off the Yellowhead Highway.

A 33-year-old man who was sleeping in the cab of the truck camper was ordered out at gunpoint, police said earlier this month.

He was then beaten before being partially run over when the truck was stolen.

Another man was sleeping in the camper section and the three men who stole the truck were aware of that when they drove off, police said.

The truck was found not long after at the intersection of the Yellowhead and Highway 50, about 12 kilometres away. The man who had been sleeping, a 69-year-old from India, was found safe inside the camper.

The 33-year-old was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP released this image of a camper truck that was stolen with a man inside. It was later found near the intersection of the Yellowhead and Highway 50, about 12 kilometres away. (Submitted by RCMP)

RCMP have released few details about the other possible suspects but say the investigation continues.

Police ask anyone with information to call RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be left on the Crime Stoppers website.