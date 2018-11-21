Man accused in rural Manitoba shooting death had history of dangerous driving

The man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old woman and attempting to kill several others as their vehicles passed him on a rural Manitoba road has a history of dangerous driving, court transcripts reveal.

Jesse Paluk is accused of seven counts of attempted murder and one count of second-degree murder in the death of Hailey Dugay, a daycare worker who lived near Komarno, Man.

Manitoba RCMP say that on Saturday, Paluk drove to Kuz Road, just west of Gimli, where he parked his car and waited for the arrival of patrons from a Fraserwood, Man., bar. It's alleged he'd been involved in a fight at the bar earlier that night.

Shawn Stefishen — who was driving his truck behind Dugay that night — told CBC that at first, Dugay and her boyfriend, Branden Harasymko, stopped when they saw a man in the road. Once they pulled away, the shooter began firing first at their truck, and then at his truck, Stefishen said.

He said he and others saw Paluk doing "doughnuts" with his car after the shooting.

The allegations come just over a year after Paluk was sentenced to 90 days in jail, to be served on weekends, and an 18-month driving ban. The driving ban was scheduled to expire in April 2019.

Paluk pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing harm after the truck he was driving crashed in 2016.

During his sentencing hearing on Oct. 19, 2017, the court heard Paluk ​was not licensed to drive and didn't have vehicle insurance when he flipped his truck, end over end, into a ditch with several passengers on board.

The collision dislocated the shoulder of one of Paluk's passengers. Judge Murray Thompson said it was "fortunate" that was the only injury.

Thompson also said Paluk had "no business driving on the day he was driving."

Truck pancaked on both ends, says judge

Paluk was driving south on Highway 17 on Aug. 2, 2016, when he arrived at a stop sign. Instead of stopping and making a safe turn, he hit an onramp to a cemetery and ended up flipping into the ditch.

Paluk's truck was "pancaked" on both sides in the crash, Judge Thompson said.

While his blood tested below the threshold for impaired driving, Paluk had also been drinking that night, the court heard.

"This was a completely preventable incident," the judge said. Thompson added Paluk had a poor driving record, which included being caught driving more than 140 kilometres per hour in a 60 km/h zone in Stonewall, Man.

Paluk's defence attorney, Gerri Wiebe, asked for leniency,​ saying her client was the main contributor — both financially and through manual labour — at his mother's 80-acre farm near Teulon, Man.

Paluk's father died of cancer in 2017.

Wiebe described her client in 2017 as "someone who doesn't have a lot of friends."

The court heard Paluk had been suffering from an episode of major depression stemming from the deaths of his father and grandparents, and had attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Wiebe declined to speak with CBC Wednesday about whether her client remains under a driving ban, or whether he has completed his jail sentence.

Manitoba RCMP also declined to comment on Paluk's driving ban Wednesday.