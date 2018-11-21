Murder charge dropped against man previously accused in shooting death

A second-degree murder charge has been dropped against a man previously accused of shooting a 20-year-old woman to death near Gimli, Man. in 2018, his lawyer says.

Jesse Paluk, 23, was accused in the death of Hailey Dugay, a daycare worker who lived with her boyfriend north of Komarno, Man.

Dugay died from gun shot wounds after the vehicle she was in was shot at on an isolated rural road near Fraserwood Man., just west of Gimli, on Nov. 17, 2018. Her obituary states she died the following day.

The second-degree murder charge and other related serious charges against Paluk were stayed Monday at a court in Stonewall, Man. Judge Wanda Garreck granted him conditional release, Paluk's lawyer, Saul Simmonds said.

"We waited a long time for the forensics to confirm what my client already knew and what he had always put forward, namely, that he was not responsible for this death," said Simmonds.

Paluk was initially charged with second-degree murder in Dugay's death, seven counts of attempted murder and several weapons-related charges, including firing a gun at a motor vehicle with intent to wound.

On Monday he pleaded guilty to two lesser charges: assault with a weapon related to an earlier fight prior to Dugay's death and reckless discharge of a weapon, said Simmonds.

"Mr. Paluk has some degree of relief but at the same time he recognizes the fact that he has broken the law," he said.

On Aug. 8, police announced a second man was arrested and charged in connection to Dugay's death. William Ryerson Comber, 20, stands accused of second-degree murder.

Manitoba RCMP said they will be providing more details about Paluk's release Tuesday.