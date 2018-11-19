Man faces 2nd-degree murder charge after 20-year-old woman shot, killed

A man faces a second-degree murder charge and seven attempted murder charges after a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot Saturday night near Fraserwood, Man.

Jesse Paluk, 23, faces a total of eight charges connected to the Saturday incident.

The Teulon, Man., RCMP detachment responded to reports a woman had been shot while seated inside a vehicle on Highway 231, between Gimli and Fraserwood, around 11:40 p.m. Saturday.

The woman died from gunshot wounds, RCMP said.

Police do not believe the shooting was gang related or part of a domestic dispute. Investigators are not looking for any more suspects.

On Sunday, officers blocked off Kuz Road, just south of Highway 231, and appeared to be investigating wooded areas near the road.

Paluk's court date is scheduled for Tuesday morning.