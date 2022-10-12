Police identify 29-year-old man wanted in connection with robbery, kidnapping in southern Manitoba

RCMP are asking for help the public's help in finding a 29-year-old man wanted in connection with an armed robbery and kidnapping that happened northwest of Portage la Prairie, Man., earlier this month.

Jesse Myles St. Paul is wanted on charges of robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its purpose is unauthorized and possession of a firearm while prohibited, RCMP said in a Wednesday news release.

He is described as six feet tall and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

St. Paul is known to spend time in Portage la Prairie and Ebb and Flow First Nation. RCMP said he is "known to be violent" and warned the public against approaching him if they see him.

Police allege St. Paul was involved in a robbery and kidnapping at about 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 1 on Highway 227, just off the Yellowhead Highway.

RCMP previously said two men were asleep there in a camper truck — one in the truck's cab and the other in the camper itself — when three men pulled open the door to the cab.

They yelled at a 33-year-old man to get out of the vehicle before they assaulted him and threatened him with a gun, RCMP said earlier this month.

The assailants then got into the truck and ran over the 33-year-old as they left, RCMP said, knowing a second man was asleep in the camper.

RCMP released this image of a camper truck that was stolen with a man inside. It was later found near the intersection of the Yellowhead and Highway 50, about 12 kilometres away. (Submitted by RCMP)

The men later ditched the truck, which was found not long after at the intersection of the Yellowhead and Highway 50, about 12 kilometres away. A 69-year-old man from India was found safe inside the camper, police said.

The 33-year-old was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Other than the fresh details about St. Paul, RCMP have released few details about the other possible suspects.

The trio were all wearing dark clothes, while one was described as having a large build and was wearing a dark-coloured mask over his face, RCMP said.

Police ask anyone with information about the whereabouts of St. Paul or other attackers to call RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be left on the Crime Stoppers website.

