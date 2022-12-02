Alleged Winnipeg serial killer Jeremy Skibicki's case will go straight to trial, judge rules

The case of a Winnipeg man accused of killing three First Nations women and a fourth unidentified woman will go directly to trial, a Manitoba Court of King's Bench judge has ruled.

Jeremy Skibicki is facing four first-degree murder charges for the deaths of Marcedes Myran, Morgan Harris, Rebecca Contois and an unidentified fourth woman, who police believe was an Indigenous woman in her 20s.

He appeared in court on Friday, a day after police announced he had been charged in connection with the deaths of Myran, Harris and the unidentified woman.

He had been arrested and charged in connection with Contois's death in May.

The judge ruled his charges will be put before a court without a preliminary inquiry.

Skibicki's lawyer, Leonard Tailleur, says his client will plead not guilty on all counts.

About a dozen family and friends of Contois sat in court Friday, several wearing T-shirts bearing the image of her face and the words "Justice for Rebecca."

Skibicki appeared in court in person with a shaved head, grey goatee with his hands and feet shackled.

He said nothing aside from confirming his name to the judge.

His next court appearance is set for Jan. 13, 2023.