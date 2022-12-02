Crown-Indigenous relations minister says Ottawa is failing to protect Indigenous women and girls

The minister for Crown-Indigenous relations says the federal government is failing in its responsibility to protect Indigenous women and girls, despite allocating money toward the issue.

Marc Miller said Friday he was shocked to learn Winnipeg police have charged a man in the alleged killings of four women last spring.

"It's a legacy of a devastating history that has reverberations today," he said. "No one can stand in front of you with confidence to say that this won't happen again, and I think that's kind of shameful."

Jeremy Skibicki has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Rebecca Contois, 24, Morgan Harris, 39, Marcedes Myran, 26, and an unidentified fourth woman.

Three of the women's bodies have not been found.

Skibicki's lawyer, Leonard Tailleur, told the CBC his client will plead not guilty to all charges Friday afternoon.

Contois, Harris and Myran were Indigenous, and police believe the fourth woman was Indigenous as well.

Skibicki was initially charged with first-degree murder on May 18 and kept in custody after the partial remains of Contois were found in a garbage bin near an apartment building. Police later found more remains in a Winnipeg landfill.

Contois lived in Winnipeg, but was a member of the O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation, also known as Crane River.

Harris and Myran also lived in Winnipeg and were both members of Long Plain First Nation.

Police said Harris, Myran and Contois were killed in May.

They said the fourth woman is thought to have been killed on or about March 15. They released a photo of a jacket similar to one she had worn.

Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth says while police believe the remains of Skibicki's three additional victims are at the Brady Landfill, there are no plans to conduct another search. (Warren Kay/CBC)

Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth told media after Friday's police board meeting that he believes the remains of Harris, Myran and the unidentified woman are at the Brady Landfill, where Contois' remains were discovered.

He said the timing of the landfill search for her remains allowed them to isolate a specific area — but there are no plans for police to conduct another search for the three additional victims.

"Too much time has passed. We have no starting point. It wouldn't be a feasible search at this point," Smyth said.

In June, CBC reviewed Skibicki's social media accounts, which were rife with violent, misogynist, antisemitic and white supremacist material.

Following the news of the additional deaths, MMIWG advocates have criticized the lack of hate crime-related charges.

"It's first-degree murder. I'm satisfied with that," Smyth said.

He doesn't know if the Crown considered hate offences.

At a vigil Thursday evening, Cambria Harris said what happened to her mother and the other three women amounts to the genocide of Indigenous women.

WATCH | Cambria Harris's speaks about her mother, Morgan:

'My mother deserves to come home' Duration 0:48 Cambria Harris's speaks about her mother, Morgan, at a vigil on Thursday evening. Winnipeg Police identified Morgan Harris as the victim of alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.

Cora Morgan, the family advocate for the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, said First Nations women are being failed.

"We continue to witness the vulnerability of our unsheltered women," Morgan said in statement Friday.

"They feel their voices do not matter or their lives do not matter. Our women deserve more."

Winnipeg has been referred to as ground zero or the epicentre of the crisis of violence against Indigenous women and girls.

Miller said the federal government will continue to work to address some of the systemic issues that put Indigenous women in vulnerable situations, including reforming the child-welfare system and opening more shelters.

"The federal government has a responsibility. Despite the investments that we've put in — and they're significant — we are trailing in the face of a tragedy."

Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick called on the federal and provincial governments to work with police to implement the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls' recommendations aimed at tackling root causes of violence against Indigenous women and girls.