Man arrested after woman's remains found at Winnipeg apartment building had protection order against him

The estranged wife of a man now accused of murdering a young woman was granted a protection order against him less than three years ago, court documents show.

Jeremy Anthony Micheal Skibicki, 35, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Rebecca Contois, 24, whose remains were found Monday at a Winnipeg apartment building.

Court documents show that in 2019, Skibicki's estranged wife — whom CBC is not naming — got a protection order against him on their first wedding anniversary.

As of earlier this month, the woman, now 41, was trying to serve him with divorce papers.

Shortly after it was granted, Skibicki applied to have the protection order set aside. That application was denied by a Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench judge.

He was arrested this week after police announced they were investigating the discovery of partial human remains at a North Kildonan apartment on Monday.

They identified the victim as Contois on Thursday.

Police didn't say where they believe she was killed, but described where her remains were discovered as a "horrifically grisly scene."

At a Thursday news conference, Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said Contois and Skibicki knew each other, but would not give further details.

"As terrifying as that is, this wasn't entirely random. This wasn't someone going up and down that neighbourhood looking for a victim — that we know of," Carver said.

"This doesn't put anyone in that neighbourhood at any more risk.… This is tragedy for the community and the entire city."

Earlier this week, a forensic team looked through garbage bins behind the Mar Joy Apartments on Edison Avenue, between Henderson Highway and Arby Bay.

Skibicki, who remains in custody, was arrested at his home, which is close to the scene on Edison Avenue, police said.

Carver also said police believe there may be more victims associated with the investigation, which has led investigators to set up a search of a "potential scene" at the Brady Road landfill, just south of Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway.

"Police resources will be focusing on this for quite some time," Carver said.

Winnipeg police family support and resource advocate Angie Tuesday spoke at the news conference Thursday, saying she had been in touch with the victim's family but they had asked for privacy.

"They are going through an intense period of grieving right now," Tuesday said.

"This was their girl, and they just wanted me to relay that to the public.

"This is not just something awful that happened, this is something awful that's happening to them at this time."