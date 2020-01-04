'I love coffee so much': Celebrating 60 years with 60 cups of java

For coffee lover Jenny Sacco-Bak, there was only one way to celebrate her 60th birthday last week: by visiting 60 Manitoba coffee shops in as many days leading up to the occasion.

Sacco-Bak said she was inspired by some of her friends, who celebrated milestone birthdays by creating bucket lists.

"I love coffee so much. I think I started drinking coffee in my early 20s and I just never stopped," she told Nadia Kidwai, host of CBC's Weekend Morning Show, on Saturday.

She chronicled her mission on Instagram, highlighting the different shops she visited over the 60 days.

"I wasn't looking to do anything for anybody else except for me," she said.

"And I just wanted to share my joy and love of coffee and introduce some of the really interesting places."

At first, Sacco-Bak said she had some doubts about the project.

"I thought, 'Oh my goodness, are there 60 coffee shops? And what happens if there isn't?'" she said.

So she dove into her research, checking websites, social media, newspaper articles and online reviews. And on Nov. 2, she visited her first shop: Starbucks, where she worked as a teenager.

Jenny Sacco-Bak at Make Coffee + Stuff on Corydon Avenue with shop owner Jae-Sung Chon. (Jenny Sacco-Bak/Instagram)

While her research helped her decide which shops she wanted to visit, she said she let circumstances guide her along the way.

"It's interesting how journeys are, because you start off with an intention but then along the way you take little detours," she said.

"Sometimes, I would have a plan to visit a certain shop and then somehow I was detoured to visit something else, and maybe it was meant for me to be at that particular location."

Over the course of the project, Sacco-Bak said she got lots of support from people who followed her progress on Instagram.

"People really responded. I was getting messages of, 'Oh, I love this,' [or] 'Oh, I had no idea this coffee shop existed,'" she said. "And in some cases, someone knew about a coffee shop but they didn't know the backstory. And so when I visited each place, I made it a point to do a lot of research."

She said her favourite was Make Coffee + Stuff on Corydon Avenue, which offers carefully crafted coffee and showcases work from young and emerging designers in the shop.

Sacco-Bak said finishing the project and reaching the milestone birthday gave her a wonderful feeling of accomplishment.

"It's something that you want to complete to the end. You want to find out, 'OK, what did I discover about myself once I was finished?' she said.

"And what I discovered was that yes, I can commit to something long-term. I can fulfil and complete a task. I can create something special and memorable for myself and I can enjoy the experience and also learn something more about who I am."