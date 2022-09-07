Axing photo radar, freezing wages for city workers part of Motkaluk's mayoral pitch

Cutting city spending and reducing the money the city collects from Winnipeggers form part of the platform mayoral candidate Jenny Motkaluk unveiled on Wednesday.

In her first major policy announcement since launching her campaign, the business consultant and runner-up in the 2018 election says she wants the city to stop increasing the tax bill for homeowners who make improvements to their homes, and eliminate the photo radar traffic ticket program.

To make up for the lost revenue, Motkaluk says she would freeze wages for all city workers who make more than $75,000 a year.

"I will not increase taxes on struggling Winnipeggers so that we can give raises to civic employees who are already making more than $75,000 a year," Motkaluk said during a campaign announcement with a group of supporters in front of the Kildonan Park Pool.

There are more than 4,000 city employees on the compensation disclosure list, and Motkaluk says every one of them would have their wages frozen once their existing collective bargaining agreement agreements expire.

Motkaluk wouldn't specify a time limit for the freeze, saying it would remain in place until wages in the private sector begin to rise.

"My position is that we're going to freeze the wages of everyone of Winnipeg's highest-paid employees until the rest of Winnipeg has a chance to revive and then thrive," she said.

Supporters of Motkaluk applauded when she said she wanted to bring traditional Canada Day celebrations at The Forks, referring to the decision to change the July 1 event in light of the discovery of potential unmarked graves at former residential school sites.

"This year there was some controversy about whether or not we should celebrate Canada Day, and I'm a proud Canadian and I love my country … unconditionally," she said.

Motkaluk would replace the three city-appointed members of the Forks North Portage Partnership board with people who would support her vision of the Canada Day event.

Motkaluk also wants to put Winnipeg police officers on city buses, and would lobby the provincial government to eliminate the Winnipeg Police Board as part of its planned review of the Police Services Act.

"The Winnipeg Police Board serves as a veil between the Winnipeg Police Service," she said. "It's a very convenient excuse for why we cant' seem to get a handle on public safety in Winnipeg."

Motkaluk captured 36 per cent of the popular vote in 2018, losing to Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman, who received 53 per cent.

She is one of 15 candidates running for mayor on Oct. 26.

In addition to Motkaluk, Idris Adelakun, Rana Bokhari, Chris Clacio, Vincent Gabriele, Scott Gillingham, Kevin Klein, Shaun Loney, Glen Murray, Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Jessica Peebles, Rick Shone, Govind Thawani, Desmond Thomas and Don Woodstock have also registered mayoral campaigns.