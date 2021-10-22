Jennifer Bone elected to 2nd term as chief of Sioux Valley Dakota Nation in Manitoba

Jennifer Bone has been re-elected as chief of Sioux Valley Dakota Nation in western Manitoba.

The community, about 40 kilometres west of Brandon, held elections for chief and five councillors on Thursday.

"I'm feeling really good," Bone told CBC News on Friday. "I'm a little bit tired — it was a late night last night — but other than that, I'm pretty excited to get back to work with my newly elected council members."

Voters in the community elected four new councillors. Only one — Anthony Tacan — was re-elected from the previous council.

Also elected were Tim Whitecloud, Jonathan Bell, Michelle Rosmus and Russell Taylor. All will serve a two-year term and were sworn in at a small ceremony with family, friends and elders on Friday morning.

Bone, who was elected for her second term as chief, said she's excited to welcome the fresh faces and fresh ideas to the council table.

"I really want to hear what their visions are for the community," she said, adding that they will formally meet as a council for the first time on Monday.

"Although we're all from the same community, we all have our different views and opinions, different visions for the community."

Mental health, child welfare priorities for 2nd term

Bone said the mental health and well-being of her community members will remain a top priority for her second term. Sioux Valley declared a state of emergency in October 2020, after several deaths by suicide in the community.

Since then, she said another full-time mental health worker has begun working in Sioux Valley, but she feels more long-term solutions are needed.

Bone hopes to get some new ideas on how best to move forward.

"Everyone has their own outlook, their own perspective on the way that they see things and how we can help one another to to build a stronger community, to help our people to heal and, you know, to strengthen our families.

"I think having new ideas come to the table definitely will be an asset."

Another priority, she said, is bringing in child welfare laws specifically tailored to Sioux Valley, from a Dakota perspective, incorporating culture and tradition into child and family services care.

Legislation that came into effect last year makes it possible for Indigenous communities to create their own child welfare laws and systems.

"I think moving forward, that's definitely going to be a challenge for us as a community," she said.

"Our law has been drafted now and we're beginning in the early phases of community consultation and reviewing that with the community, getting their feedback on the whole area.

"It's taken a lot of time to come to this stage. So the work will continue."

She promised more engagement with the community as the second term gets underway.

"I think what's important as a self-governing nation is that we engage all of our people," Bone said.

"That's truly what self-government is … is hearing from the people and the grassroots," she said, and giving them a chance to be part of "shaping what self-government looks like in Sioux Valley."

